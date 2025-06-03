Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 13,039 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $44.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4216 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. GSK’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

