Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,205 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 35,272 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,342 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.