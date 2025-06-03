Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $57,068,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $259.49 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $262.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 26,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $6,752,371.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,402,664.48. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,426 shares of company stock worth $36,577,802 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

