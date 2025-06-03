Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 20,870 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,870 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,980. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman purchased 12,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,550 shares of company stock worth $2,211,372. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.1%

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.93%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

