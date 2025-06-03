Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEEI opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $24.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Company Profile

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (WEEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking to provide monthly income by investing in North American energy companies and writing 1-month call options, on a recurring basis. Stocks are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

