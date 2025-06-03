WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $2,049,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $8,960,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEX opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day moving average is $156.99. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $217.47.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith bought 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,616,061.74. This trade represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

