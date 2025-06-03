White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE WTM opened at $1,794.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,784.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,863.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.34. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,666.22 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.00) by ($6.50). The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

