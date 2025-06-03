WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 280.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,028 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.23% of WNS worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 329.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 52,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 3,523.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 148,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.62 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

