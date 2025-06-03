Wolverine Trading LLC Buys New Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 97,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 55,648 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.85. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

Further Reading

