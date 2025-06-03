XP Factory (LON:XPF) Trading Up 5.7% – Should You Buy?

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.26 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.18). Approximately 853,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 232,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.30 ($0.17).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.74. The firm has a market cap of £23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.49.
XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.
