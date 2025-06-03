ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,708 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZIM. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.00 to $14.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.42.

ZIM stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

