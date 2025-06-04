11,000 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 120.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 5,999 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $209,180.40. This trade represents a 100.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

