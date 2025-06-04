126,900 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 126,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.20% of Titan International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 160,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 119,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Titan International in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Titan International Trading Up 4.6%

NYSE:TWI opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.88 million, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.86 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

