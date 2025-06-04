143,912 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,000. NVIDIA comprises 15.7% of Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 2,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,220,000. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,098,000. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average of $126.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

