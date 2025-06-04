148,299 Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.12% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 809.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $136.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad purchased 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,257.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,257.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

