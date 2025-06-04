161,094 Shares in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIND. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,967,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,999,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,884 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nextdoor by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,696,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,343 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nextdoor by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,082,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nextdoor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,609,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,445 shares in the company, valued at $460,005.40. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nextdoor

Nextdoor Stock Performance

NYSE KIND opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.