16,997 Shares in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Civeo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Civeo by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Civeo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Civeo by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Stock Performance

Civeo stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $296.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. Civeo had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Civeo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Civeo Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

