17,000 Shares in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in U.S. Gold by 5,775.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USAU. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of USAU opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. U.S. Gold Corp. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.51.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). On average, analysts predict that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

