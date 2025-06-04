216 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,813.11 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,666.22 and a twelve month high of $2,023.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,781.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,863.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.00) by ($6.50). White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Report on White Mountains Insurance Group

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.