26,808 Shares in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 795,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,955,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 88,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 2,872 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,630.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,098.22. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 64,035 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,614,322.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,352.15. The trade was a 87.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,910 shares of company stock worth $8,336,038 over the last ninety days. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KNSA stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.91 and a beta of 0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.