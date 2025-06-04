26,808 Shares in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 795,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,955,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 88,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.
Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 2,872 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,630.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,098.22. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 64,035 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,614,322.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,352.15. The trade was a 87.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,910 shares of company stock worth $8,336,038 over the last ninety days. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
KNSA stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.91 and a beta of 0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
