26,989 Shares in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.30% of Core Molding Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $144.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Core Molding Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

