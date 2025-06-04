32,165 Shares in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,153,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amentum by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 34,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTM opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMTM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

