3,330 Shares in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 40,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,921.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,641.28. The trade was a 34.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Dale bought 875 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,617.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,706.44. This trade represents a 2.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

