35,587 Shares in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Amerant Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 86,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,049 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 97,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $724.31 million, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

