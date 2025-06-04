3,578 Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $83,898,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,116,000 after buying an additional 649,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $13,179,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 204,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 114,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 729.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 104,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of MGRC opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $129.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.03 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $278,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,593.44. The trade was a 22.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip B. Hawkins sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $497,550.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $326,245.50. This trade represents a 60.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,041 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

