38,059 Shares in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,002,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 310,706 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1,699.2% in the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,246,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 231,018 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,022,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 789,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,435 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $732.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

