38,668 Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Brands Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Primo Brands stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. Primo Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Primo Brands’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Insider Activity at Primo Brands

In related news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,210,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,396,226.02. This represents a 30.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Primo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

