39,456 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,381,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,608,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,668,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,218,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $55.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $842,451.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,378.10. This trade represents a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $625,425.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,167.66. The trade was a 54.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,811 shares of company stock valued at $10,337,133 in the last 90 days. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
