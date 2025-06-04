39,456 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,381,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,608,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,668,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,218,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWIN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWIN

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $842,451.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,378.10. This trade represents a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $625,425.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,167.66. The trade was a 54.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,811 shares of company stock valued at $10,337,133 in the last 90 days. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.