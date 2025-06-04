48,592 Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Invesco Mortgage Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVR opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 million. Analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.17%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 323.81%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

