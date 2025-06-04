54,131 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,702,000. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 101,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 476,662 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 0.1%

PLAY opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.