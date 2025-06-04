58,900 Shares in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.42% of Park-Ohio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKOH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $486,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,574,484.99. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Shares of PKOH opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.95 million.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

