60,600 Shares in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.25% of Kimball Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 141,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 66,444 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.11. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $24.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.08 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimball Electronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

