6,210 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ambarella by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,468 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $80,769.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,940.94. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,595.50. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

