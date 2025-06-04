6,264 Shares in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37. The company has a market cap of $927.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $92.61.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

