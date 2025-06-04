6,615 Shares in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,615 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $134.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $103.51.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($3.12). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.15 million. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core Natural Resources news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $663,769.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,104.40. This trade represents a 39.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

