6,971 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hexcel by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hexcel by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hexcel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HXL

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.