9,088 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.07. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $67.64.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

