93,282 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Thryv by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 4,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 548,864 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 2,249,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after acquiring an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,107,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 262,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $13,654,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,976.20. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

