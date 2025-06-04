Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE JEQ opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,235.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,515,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,019.06. The trade was a 0.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 165,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 72,496 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 201,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

