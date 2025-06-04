Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.03 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

