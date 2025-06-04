AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,345 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AHCO. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.