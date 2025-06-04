Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AGYS. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 139.21 and a beta of 0.58. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Further Reading

