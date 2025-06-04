Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stake Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,768,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,093,000 after purchasing an additional 353,776 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after purchasing an additional 934,048 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,733,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,756,000 after purchasing an additional 911,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,170 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $192.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

