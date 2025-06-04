Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

