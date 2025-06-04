Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $25,835.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,543.40. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $922.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $79.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.78 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Amalgamated Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

