Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.77 and a 200 day moving average of $208.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.