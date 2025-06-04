Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Vise Technologies Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

