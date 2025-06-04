Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

