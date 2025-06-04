Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.77 and its 200-day moving average is $208.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

