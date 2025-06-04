Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 826,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 84,783 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $181,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

